Three Drug Peddlers Including A Woman Arrested; 4400 Grams Marijuana Recovered

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 09th April 2021 | 05:20 PM

Three drug peddlers including a woman arrested; 4400 grams marijuana recovered

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2021 ) :Police in their ongoing drive against drug peddlers conducted a raid and arrested three accused including a woman besides recovering over 4400 grams marijuana from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, in a raid, Pirwadhai police arrested three drug peddlers including a woman namely Jahanzaib, Amir Zaib and Sharon Bibi besides recovering 4400 grams marijuana from their possession.

A case has been registered against the accused under Narcotics Control Act while further investigation was underway, he added.

City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Muhammad Ahsan Younas appreciated SP Rawal, SHO Pirwadhai and police team for netting the accused and directed them to continue raidsagainst the lawbreakers.

