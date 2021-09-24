UrduPoint.com

Three Drug Peddlers Including A Woman Arrested; Over 4 Kg Hashish Recovered

Sumaira FH 18 hours ago Fri 24th September 2021 | 03:45 PM

Police in their ongoing drive against drug peddlers conducted raids in different areas and arrested three accused besides recovering over 4 kg hashish from their possession

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2021 ) :Police in their ongoing drive against drug peddlers conducted raids in different areas and arrested three accused besides recovering over 4 kg hashish from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Ratta Amral police on the directives of City Police Officer, Rawalpindi Muhammad Ahsan Younas conducted raids in different areas in their jurisdiction and rounded up three drug peddlers including a woman namely Taj Bibi, Gulfraz and Asif Khan besides recovering 1380 grams, 1375 grams and 1405 grams hashish respectively.

Separate cases have been registered against all the accused under Narcotics Control Act while further investigations are underway, he added.

Superintendent of Police, Rawal appreciated SHO Ratta Amral and his team and directed to continue raids against the lawbreakers.

