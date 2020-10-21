Three drug peddlers nabbed, drugs recovered

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2020 ) :Police claimed to have arrested three drug peddlers and recovered over one kilograms of hashish from their possession here on Wednesday.

According to police spokesperson, SHO old Kotwali police station Sub-inspector Ali Raza and his team on a tip off raided and caught three drug peddlers namely Muhammad Atif, Muhammad Usman and Shahid Zafar.

Police have also recovered 1240 gramme hashish from their possession.

Case was registered against the accused at Old Kotwali police station.

