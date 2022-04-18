Three drug peddlers nabbed, drugs recovered

City police on Monday afternoon launched a comprehensive crack down under its jurisdiction against drug pushers to eradicate crime in the city

Rajanpur, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2022 ) :City police on Monday afternoon launched a comprehensive crack down under its jurisdiction against drug pushers to eradicate crime in the city.

Police have claimed to netted three drug dealers named Allah yar,Ramzan and suleman in city police premises.

Police also claimed to recover 1132 liters of liquor ,899 empty bottles,444 fake press cards and charas worth in five lac rupees from their possessions.

Police registered the separate cases against them under drugs act and send them behind the bars.