UrduPoint.com

Three Drug Peddlers Nabbed, Drugs Recovered

Muhammad Irfan Published April 18, 2022 | 02:59 PM

Three drug peddlers nabbed, drugs recovered

City police on Monday afternoon launched a comprehensive crack down under its jurisdiction against drug pushers to eradicate crime in the city

Rajanpur, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2022 ) :City police on Monday afternoon launched a comprehensive crack down under its jurisdiction against drug pushers to eradicate crime in the city.

Police have claimed to netted three drug dealers named Allah yar,Ramzan and suleman in city police premises.

Police also claimed to recover 1132 liters of liquor ,899 empty bottles,444 fake press cards and charas worth in five lac rupees from their possessions.

Police registered the separate cases against them under drugs act and send them behind the bars.

Related Topics

Police Drugs From

Recent Stories

US Special Representative Arrives in Seoul to Disc ..

US Special Representative Arrives in Seoul to Discuss North Korea, Regional Secu ..

56 seconds ago
 President asks Punjab governor to continue in offi ..

President asks Punjab governor to continue in office

57 seconds ago
 KPT shipping movements report

KPT shipping movements report

4 minutes ago
 DPO reviews security arrangements

DPO reviews security arrangements

4 minutes ago
 Sri Lankan President Appoints 17 New Cabinet Minis ..

Sri Lankan President Appoints 17 New Cabinet Ministers - Reports

4 minutes ago
 Kremlin Says No Consistency in Ukraine's Stance at ..

Kremlin Says No Consistency in Ukraine's Stance at Negotiations

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.