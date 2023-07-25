Three drug peddlers netted with four kg charras

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2023 ) :Rawalpindi police in an action against suspected drug peddlers conducted raids in different areas and rounded up three accused on recovery of over four kg charras.

According to a police spokesman, Pirwadhai police held Tamoor for having 1050 grams charras.

Waris Khan police rounded up Nadeem for possessing 1250 grams charras while Race Course police arrested a drug peddler namely Mohsin Fareed and recovered 2200 grams charras from his possession.

Separate cases have been registered against all accused while further investigations are underway.

City Police Officer, Rawalpindi had directed the police officers to accelerate ongoing operations against drug peddlers, bootleggers, and other lawbreakers, he added.