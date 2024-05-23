Three Drug Peddlers Netted With Over Nine Kg Charras
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 23, 2024 | 02:40 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2024) Rawal Division Police in an action against suspected drug peddlers here on Thursday arrested three accused besides recovering over nine kg charras and other items from their possession.
A police spokesperson said that Rattaamral Police conducted a raid in their respective jurisdiction and rounded up an accused namely Siddique with six kg charras and Faisal for having 1600 grams charras.
Sadiqabad police netted Sami ul Haq for possessing 1478 grams charras.
Separate cases have been registered against all the accused while further investigations are underway.
City Police Officer, Rawalpindi had directed the police officers to accelerate ongoing operations against drug peddlers, bootleggers and other lawbreakers, he added.
Recent Stories
‘Pakistan, US looking towards future with confidence’
Pakistan, IMF deliberate new borrowing framework as debt concerns mount
PM Shehbaz leaves for UAE on day-long visit
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 May 2024
ATC drops contempt proceedings against two FIA's directors
Govts, tech firms vow to cooperate against AI risks at Seoul summit
DG FGEHA briefs Federal Ombudsman team about projects
Manhole deaths: Commissioner promises action against negligent officials
Under deadly Israeli attacks, Rafah faces 'increasingly desperate' situation: U ..
Azma Bokhari visits ailing press gallery president
Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan meets Iranian envoy
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Another 92 meters disconnected on gas theft, Rs 2 mln fine imposed2 seconds ago
-
Power shutdown notice4 seconds ago
-
42 degrees celsius in Lahore7 seconds ago
-
Mirpur Hospital on high alert as scorching heatwave grips AJK10 minutes ago
-
Effective measures afoot to extend relief to citizens10 minutes ago
-
Body found from canal10 minutes ago
-
Traffic police in action against two stroke rickshaws, around 500 impounded20 minutes ago
-
Married woman abducted20 minutes ago
-
Oath-taking of student council held20 minutes ago
-
Commissioner reviewed heat wave preventive measures in Tando Adam20 minutes ago
-
CPO directs to complete work of safe city project speedily30 minutes ago
-
Swimming pools in Sargodha witness surge in visitors amid rising temperatures30 minutes ago