Three Drug Peddlers Netted With Over Nine Kg Charras

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 23, 2024 | 02:40 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2024) Rawal Division Police in an action against suspected drug peddlers here on Thursday arrested three accused besides recovering over nine kg charras and other items from their possession.

A police spokesperson said that Rattaamral Police conducted a raid in their respective jurisdiction and rounded up an accused namely Siddique with six kg charras and Faisal for having 1600 grams charras.

Sadiqabad police netted Sami ul Haq for possessing 1478 grams charras.

Separate cases have been registered against all the accused while further investigations are underway.

City Police Officer, Rawalpindi had directed the police officers to accelerate ongoing operations against drug peddlers, bootleggers and other lawbreakers, he added.

