Three drug peddlers sentenced to different terms

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2024) Three drug peddlers were sentenced to different terms by different courts in Attock and Taxila on Monday, Police spokesman said.

In the first case, additional session judge Muhammad Asif-a special court for the Control of Narcotic Substances (CNS) in Attock sentenced to nine years’ imprisonment besides imposing fine over a drugs peddler identified as Gulltaj - who was arrested by Police red handed while selling hashish in 2023 by Attock Saddar Police.

A case was registered against the suspect under section 9-C CNSA, 1997. In the light of the statements of the witnesses, the convict pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 9 years of imprisonment besides imposing a fine of Rs 80 thousands over him.

Moreover, a special court for the Control of Narcotic Substances (CNS) in Attock sentenced to 9 years’ imprisonment besides imposing fine over a drug peddler who was arrested by police with drugs at his den in the limits of Hassanabdal Police in 2023. The convict Shahwaiz Khan was arrested under section 9-C CNSA, 1997 after recovery of hashish from his possession.

The judge of the special CNS court Zahid Mehmood pronounced the judgment after recording statements of witnesses and final arguments from both sides. In the light of the statements of the witnesses, the convict pleaded guilty and was sentenced to nine years of imprisonment besides imposing a fine of Rs 80,000.

Meanwhile in Taxila, a special court for the Control of Narcotic Substances (CNS) sentenced a drug peddler who was arrested by Police station Wah Cantonment under section 9-C CNSA, 1997 to nine years of rigorous imprisonment besides imposing fine over them.

The judge pronounced the judgment after recording statements of witnesses and final arguments from both sides. The convict Shahzad was arrested red handed by Police this year while smuggling narcotics. And in the light of the statements of the witnesses, he pleaded guilty and was sentenced to nine years of imprisonment besides imposing a Rs 80,000 and fine over him.