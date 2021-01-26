Three drug pushers arrested

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2021 ) :Police have arrested three drug pushers during a raid and recovered sizable drugs from their possession, informed police spokesman.

Gujjar Khan Police arrested a drug pusher namely Faroosh Hasnain Qadir and recovered 260 gram charas from his possession while Saddar Barooni police held Amjad and recovered 500 gram charas from his custody.

Similarly, Rawat Police nabbed Swab Khan and recovered 360 gram charas from his possession. Separate cases have been registered against the accused under narcotics act.

City Police Officer CPO Muhammad Ahsan Younas appreciated performance of police team adding that drug businesses must be discouraged and said that strict action would be taken against drug smugglers, who were involved in destroying the health of the youngsters.