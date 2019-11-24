UrduPoint.com
Three Drug-pushers Arrested

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sun 24th November 2019 | 04:50 PM

Three drug-pushers arrested

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2019 ) ::Police on Sunday arrested three alleged drug-pushers and recovered 4.100-kg charas from their possession.

According to police, Kotwali police station, during routine patrolling, arrested one Akhtar from Commissioner Road and recovered 1.

470-kg charas from him.

Cantt police arrested Shahbaz near Sahowali Phatak with 1.360-kg charas.

City Pasrur police arrested one Adil near Pasrur Road with 1.270-kg charas. Police have registered separate cases against them and started investigation.

