Three drug-pushers arrested

SIALKOT, Dec 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2020 ) ::Police on Sunday arrested three drug-pushers and recovered 3.740-kgs marijuana from them.

According to police spokesman,Motra police intercepted one Sajjad and recovered 1.300-kg marijuana from him.

Also, Ugoki police arrested two drug-pushers, Sohail from Ugoki Mor and Fareed from Muzzafurpur Phatak, and recovered1,220-kg marijuana respectively from them.

Police have registered separate cases and started probe.