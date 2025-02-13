Three drug pushers arrested, drugs recovered

SHEIKHUPURA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2025) The police here on Thursday arrested three drug peddlers and recovered hashish from their possessions in limits of Ferozwala Police Station.

A police team led by Station Police Officer (SHO), Wali Hassan Pasha apprehended a drug pusher identified as Zulfiqar Khan and recovered hashish 1500 grams, the police spokesman said.

The team arrested Muhammad Niqash and recovered 1000 grams hashish while Hashish 2000 grams were recovered from Faisal Abbas, he added

The police registered separate cases against the accused and launched further investigations.

APP/stf/378