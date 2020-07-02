Three drug pushers arrested in Faisalabad

The police arrested three drug peddlers and seized over 4kg contraband on Thursday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2020 ) :The police arrested three drug peddlers and seized over 4kg contraband on Thursday.

The police held two accused Tariq and Shahid Imran and seized 2.9 kg hashish whileAkbar Ali was arrested with 1.5 kg narcotics.

Separate cases have been registered against the accused.