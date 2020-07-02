UrduPoint.com
Three Drug Pushers Arrested In Faisalabad

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 02nd July 2020 | 07:42 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2020 ) :The police arrested three drug peddlers and seized over 4kg contraband on Thursday.

The police held two accused Tariq and Shahid Imran and seized 2.9 kg hashish whileAkbar Ali was arrested with 1.5 kg narcotics.

Separate cases have been registered against the accused.

