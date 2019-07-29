Three Drug-pushers Arrested In Sialkot
Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 20 seconds ago Mon 29th July 2019 | 05:25 PM
Police on Monday arrested three alleged drug-pushers and recovered 3.924-kg charas from them
According to police, Niakapra police station intercepted one Shaukat near Pull Sunyarian and recovered 1.
225-kg charas from him.
City Daska police, during routine patrolling, arrested one Sagheer alias Pumi with 1.280-kg charas.
Meanwhile, Sadr Daska police arrested one Akhtar from village of Glotian with 1.419-kg charas.
Police have registered separate cases.