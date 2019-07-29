UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Three Drug-pushers Arrested In Sialkot

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 20 seconds ago Mon 29th July 2019 | 05:25 PM

Three drug-pushers arrested in Sialkot

Police on Monday arrested three alleged drug-pushers and recovered 3.924-kg charas from them

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2019 ) :Police on Monday arrested three alleged drug-pushers and recovered 3.924-kg charas from them.

According to police, Niakapra police station intercepted one Shaukat near Pull Sunyarian and recovered 1.

225-kg charas from him.

City Daska police, during routine patrolling, arrested one Sagheer alias Pumi with 1.280-kg charas.

Meanwhile, Sadr Daska police arrested one Akhtar from village of Glotian with 1.419-kg charas.

Police have registered separate cases.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Daska From

Recent Stories

World Hepatitis day celebrated

18 seconds ago

Dengue larvae detected at 19 places in Sargodha

7 minutes ago

Senate body discusses budgetary allocations for sc ..

7 minutes ago

River Chenab flowing in low flood

7 minutes ago

Jiangsu Suning move on from Bale by signing Croati ..

10 minutes ago

New British Prime Minister waits for EU to move on ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.