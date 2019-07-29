Three drug-pushers arrested in Sialkot

(@imziishan)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2019 ) : Police on Monday arrested three alleged drug-pushers and recovered 3.924-kg charas from them.

According to police, Niakapra police station intercepted one Shaukat near Pull Sunyarian and recovered 1.

225-kg charas from him.

City Daska police, during routine patrolling, arrested one Sagheer alias Pumi with 1.280-kg charas.

Meanwhile, Sadr Daska police arrested one Akhtar from village of Glotian with 1.419-kg charas.

Police have registered separate cases.