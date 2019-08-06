Three drug pushers arrested in Sialkot

(@FahadShabbir)

Police on Tuesday claimed to have arrested three drug pushers and recovered narcotics from them during separate raids

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2019 ) : Police on Tuesday claimed to have arrested three drug pushers and recovered narcotics from them during separate raids.

Naikapura police arrested Nadeem from the area of Dharowaal and recovered 1.680 kg charas from him.

Meanwhile, Airport police arrested Sabteen and Zohaib from Airport Road and recovered 8-litre liquor from them.

Police have registered separate cases against the accused and started investigation.