UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Three Drug-pushers Arrested In Sialkot

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 05th December 2019 | 05:43 PM

Three drug-pushers arrested in Sialkot

Police on Thursday arrested three drug-pushers and recovered 7.570-kg charas from them

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2019 ) : Police on Thursday arrested three drug-pushers and recovered 7.570-kg charas from them.

According to sources Muradpur police intercepted one Jameel near Gadharay Pulli and recovered 5.

050-kg charas and Rs26, 500 from him.

The same police station arrested Mohsin from Sublime Chowk with 1.200-kg charas. Sadr Pasrur police arrested Waqas near Musapur Chowk with 1.320-kg charas.

Police have registered separate cases.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Same Pasrur From

Recent Stories

HUAWEI Y9s Is A Truly Premium Mid range with outst ..

3 minutes ago

Shahbaz patronized sophisticated money laundering ..

2 minutes ago

Safe City web TV channel to propagate information, ..

2 minutes ago

Time ripe for transition from statements to action ..

21 minutes ago

6th convocation of NUST School of Social Sciences ..

23 minutes ago

Cyprus petitions ICC over Turkey's offshore drilli ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.