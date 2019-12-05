Three drug-pushers arrested in Sialkot

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Police on Thursday arrested three drug-pushers and recovered 7.570-kg charas from them

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2019 ) : Police on Thursday arrested three drug-pushers and recovered 7.570-kg charas from them.

According to sources Muradpur police intercepted one Jameel near Gadharay Pulli and recovered 5.

050-kg charas and Rs26, 500 from him.

The same police station arrested Mohsin from Sublime Chowk with 1.200-kg charas. Sadr Pasrur police arrested Waqas near Musapur Chowk with 1.320-kg charas.

Police have registered separate cases.