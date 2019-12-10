UrduPoint.com
Three Drug-pushers Arrested In Sialkot

Sumaira FH 42 seconds ago Tue 10th December 2019 | 05:25 PM

Three drug-pushers arrested in Sialkot

Police on Tuesday arrested three drug-pushers and recovered 3.890-kg charas from them

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2019 ) : Police on Tuesday arrested three drug-pushers and recovered 3.890-kg charas from them.

According to police, Rangpura police, on a tip-off, arrested Irfan near Lalazar Chowk with 1.

360-kg charas.

Sadr Pasrur police arrested Siddique from Kalaswala with 1.305-kg charas.

In yet another incident, Satra police arrested one Ejaz from Kotli village with 1.225-kg charas.

Police have registered separate cases.

