Three Drug-pushers Arrested In Sialkot
Sumaira FH 42 seconds ago Tue 10th December 2019 | 05:25 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2019 ) : Police on Tuesday arrested three drug-pushers and recovered 3.890-kg charas from them.
According to police, Rangpura police, on a tip-off, arrested Irfan near Lalazar Chowk with 1.
360-kg charas.
Sadr Pasrur police arrested Siddique from Kalaswala with 1.305-kg charas.
In yet another incident, Satra police arrested one Ejaz from Kotli village with 1.225-kg charas.
Police have registered separate cases.