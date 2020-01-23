UrduPoint.com
Three Drug-pushers Arrested In Sialkot

Muhammad Irfan 2 days ago Thu 23rd January 2020 | 06:21 PM

Three drug-pushers arrested in Sialkot

Police on Thursday arrested three drug-pushers and recovered 2.560-kg hashish and 12 bottles of liquor from them

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2020 ) :Police on Thursday arrested three drug-pushers and recovered 2.560-kg hashish and 12 bottles of liquor from them.

According to sources, Ugoki police arrested one Javed from Muzaffurpur Phatak with 1.

160-kg charas and Zohiab from Dhatal village with 12 bottles of liquor.

Meanwhile, Sadr Pasrur police intercepted one Nadeem near Pasrur Road and recovered 1.400-kg charas from him.

Police have registered separate cases.

