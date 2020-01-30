Three Drug Pushers Arrested In Sialkot
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 30th January 2020 | 06:03 PM
The police on Thursday claimed to have arrested three drug pushers and recovered 30-liter liquor and 2.812kg marijuana
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2020 ) : The police on Thursday claimed to have arrested three drug pushers and recovered 30-liter liquor and 2.812kg marijuana.
According to the police spokesman, PS City Pasrur arrested Shahbaz from Qadir Abad with 30-liter liquor while PS Sadr Pasrur recovered 1.619kg marijuana.
Meanwhile, PS Ugoki arrested Asghar from Muzaffurpur with 1.202 kg marijuana.