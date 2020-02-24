Three Drug Pushers Arrested, Narcotics Recovered In Lahore
Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Mon 24th February 2020 | 09:01 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2020 ) :CIA Police Sadar Division have arrested three drug pushers and recovered 3-kg charas and 1500 grams heroin from their possession.
SP CIA Asim Iftikhar Kamboh constituted a police team under the supervision of DSP CIA Sadar Muhammad Yaqoob Awan, which conducted a raid at Mochipura and arrested the gangsters.
The gangsters had brought the narcotics hidden in the boxes of cosmetics. The accused have been identified as Shabbir Hussain, Shah Jehan and Saeed Khan.