Three drug pushers arrested with hasish, liquor

(@FahadShabbir)

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2025) Under the supervision of Director Imtiaz Ali Siddiqui Excise and Narcotics Control Larkana team conducted an operation on Jagirani Bypass road and Ali Goharabad on Wednesday arrested three drug pushers with 850 grams of hashish and 14 bottles of Liquor from them.

In this regard, Imtiaz Ali Siddiqui said that a crackdown has been started against drug dealers in Larkana city and surrounding areas.

A case has been registered after arresting the accused.