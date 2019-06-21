Three drug pushers awarded 22 years jail in Sargodha

Additional District & Session Judge Ashfaq Ahmad Gujjar on Friday awarded collectively 22 years jail imprisonment to three accused involved in narcotics cases

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2019 ) -: Additional District & Session Judge Ashfaq Ahmad Gujjar on Friday awarded collectively 22 years jail imprisonment to three accused involved in narcotics cases.

Court sources said that Noushehra and Katha Sagral police teams conducted raids at different places and arrested three drug pushers including Zahoor ul islam, Shaheen Pathan and Hafeez from Piyari Mines and recovered collectively 21 kilogram Hashish from their possession.

Police registered separate cases against the accused and presented Challans in the court for trial.

After completing the arguments, the learned Judge awarded 8 years to Zahoor, 7 years to Shaheen and Hafeez respectively jail imprisonments.