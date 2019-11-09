UrduPoint.com
Three Drug Pushers, Bootlegger Held, Narcotics, 120 Litre Liquor Recovered In Islamabad

Sat 09th November 2019 | 06:50 PM

Islamabad Industrial Area Police have arrested three drug pushers and a bootlegger besides recovery of narcotics and 120 liter liquor from them, a police spokesman said

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2019 ) :Islamabad Industrial Area Police have arrested three drug pushers and a bootlegger besides recovery of narcotics and 120 liter liquor from them, a police spokesman said.

According to details, a police team of Industrial Area police station arrested three drug pushers namely Kamran, Irfan and and Shamoon Masih and recovered 320 gram heroin and 210 gram hashish from them,. Another police team arrested a bootlegger namely Ansar Javed and recovered 120 liter wine, bottles, stickers and brewing equipment from him.

Cases have been registered against these nabbed persons and further investigation is underway from them.

SP (Industrial Area) Zubair Ahmad Shaikh has said that Industrial Area zone police is doing its job efficiently and crackdown against criminals would be continued. Despite the sit in, he said Islamabad Police has been performing its duty quite efficiently and has successfully managed to maintain the daily life in the Capital.

In this regard,Senior Police officers including SP Zubair Ahmed Sheikh regularly interact with the Police personnel and keep them motivated to perform their duties with diligence.The performance of Islamabad police is very encouraging given the current security situation of Islamabad.

DIG (Operations) Islamabad Waqar Uddin Syed has appreciated the performance and directed all police officials for high vigilance and monitoring against those involved in anti-social activities.

He said that it is the collective responsibility of the every person of the society to remain alert against those involved in criminal activities in their surroundings and inform police for action against them.

