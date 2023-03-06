UrduPoint.com

Three Drug Pushers Held, 180 Bottles Of Wine Recovered

Umer Jamshaid Published March 06, 2023 | 12:01 AM

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2023 ) :Khangrah police claimed to have arrested three drug pushers and seized 180 liters of wine from their possession.

According to SHO Khangrah Qaisar Hasnain, the alleged outlaws were preparing the wine in a factory and used to install stickers of branded wine on bottles.

They used to sell it in different areas.

SHO Qaisar stated that nobody would be allowed to commit illegal activity. Outlaws will be punished strictly.

