Three Drug Pushers Held
Muhammad Irfan Published March 20, 2024 | 11:30 AM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2024) The district police after launching a massive crackdown against the criminals and law violators netted three drug pushers,here on Wednesday.
Police spokesman said that the teams raided at different localities and netted three drug pushers besides recovering of 3 kg hashish from them.
Further investigation was underway.
