Three drug pushers held, 3 kg hashish seized

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2023 ) :Jhanl Chakian Police on Friday claimed to have arrested three drug pushers in a comprehensive crack down against drugs mafia under its jurisdiction.

Police also claimed to have recovered three kilograms of hashish from their possession. The arrested drug pushers were identified as Saleem ,wasif and Wajed. The police said that further investigations were still in progress.