Three drug pushers held

SIALKOT, Sept 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2019 ) ::Police claimed on Sunday to have arrested three drug pushers from various parts of the district and recovered 30 liter liquor and 2.640 kg hashish from their possession.

On a tip-off, airport police raided at Kalokey village and arrested Ali Raza with 30 liter liquor.

The accused used to manufacture liquor at his home.

In another raid, the same police arrested Sukhawat from Majra Kalan village with 1.320 kg hashish.

Sabzpir police arrested Iftikhar from Ashiqpur Chowk with 1.320 kg hashish.

Police have registered cases against the accused.