Three drug pushers held

SIALKOT, Oct 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2019 ) ::Police on Sunday claimed to have arrested three drug pushers and recovered 4.685 kg hashish from their possession.

Civil Lines police arrested Bilawal from Khadam Ali Road and Muzhar from Capital Road and recovered 1.680 kg and 1.600 kg hashish, respectively from their possession.

Sadr Daska police arrested Shahid with 1.405 kg hashish. Cases have been registered against the accused.