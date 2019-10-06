UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Three Drug Pushers Held

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sun 06th October 2019 | 05:50 PM

Three drug pushers held

SIALKOT, Oct 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2019 ) ::Police on Sunday claimed to have arrested three drug pushers and recovered 4.685 kg hashish from their possession.

Civil Lines police arrested Bilawal from Khadam Ali Road and Muzhar from Capital Road and recovered 1.680 kg and 1.600 kg hashish, respectively from their possession.

Sadr Daska police arrested Shahid with 1.405 kg hashish. Cases have been registered against the accused.

Related Topics

Police Road Daska Sunday From

Recent Stories

Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince congratulate winners of ..

23 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Quality and Conformity Council launches ..

23 minutes ago

Gargash, GCC Secretary-General discuss regional is ..

38 minutes ago

Ministry of Community Development launches &#039;B ..

53 minutes ago

Ministry of Education, private school groups commi ..

1 hour ago

General Civil Aviation Authority organises youth c ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.