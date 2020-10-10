UrduPoint.com
Three Drug Pushers Held During Search Operation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 18 seconds ago Sat 10th October 2020 | 08:04 PM

The joint task team (JTT) have arrested three drugs pushers during house-to-house search operation launched here at Qutabpur police station areas, police said on Saturday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2020 ) :The joint task team (JTT) have arrested three drugs pushers during house-to-house search operation launched here at Qutabpur police station areas, police said on Saturday.

According to police sources, accompanying law enforcement agencies officials, the police teams encircled the area and blocked the traffic on the road passing through Badti Nizaam Shah, Chah Pathanwala and suburban areas.

Police teams combed the area and targeted dozens of houses and make bio-metric identification of various people.

The JTT teams arrested three drug pushers and also recovered drugs and stake money during the search operation. Separate cases have been registered against the criminals with the concerned police stations.

