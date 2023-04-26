Three drug pushers held, Five kg marijuana seized

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2023 ) :Model Town Police claimed to arrest three drug pushers and seized five kilogrammes of marijuana from their possession, here on Wednesday.

According to a police spokesman, working on a tip-off, a police team led by Station House Officer (SHO) Nasir Mahmood launched a crackdown and managed to arrest three drug pushers identified as Shaukat Ali, Imran and Iqbal.

Cases had been registered against the outlaws.