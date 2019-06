Police claimed on Thursday to have arrested three drug pushers and recovered narcotics from them

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2019 ) : Police claimed on Thursday to have arrested three drug pushers and recovered narcotics from them.

According to police, Motara police arrested Khurram and Ramzan and recovered 18 and 16 bottles of liquor from them, respectively.

Meanwhile, Sadar police arrested Raza with 1.120 kg charas.

Police have registered separate cases against the accused and started investigation.