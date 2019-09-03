Three drug pushers held in Sialkot

(@FahadShabbir)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2019 ) : Police claimed on Tuesday to have arrested three drug pushers and recovered 2.769 kg hashish and 5 bottle liquor from their possession.

Muradpur police, during a routine patrolling, intercepted Burhan near City High Ground and recovered 1.

380 kg chars from him.

City Daska police arrested Kashif from Chungi No 8, with 1.380 kg hashish.

Sambrial police arrested Saleem from Amreekpura with 5 bottle of liquor.

Cases have been registered against the accused.