Three Drug Pushers Held In Sialkot
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 03rd September 2019 | 08:35 PM
Police claimed on Tuesday to have arrested three drug pushers and recovered 2.769 kg hashish and 5 bottle liquor from their possession
Muradpur police, during a routine patrolling, intercepted Burhan near City High Ground and recovered 1.
380 kg chars from him.
City Daska police arrested Kashif from Chungi No 8, with 1.380 kg hashish.
Sambrial police arrested Saleem from Amreekpura with 5 bottle of liquor.
Cases have been registered against the accused.