Three Drug Pushers Held With 7kg Hashish

Faizan Hashmi 55 seconds ago Tue 20th October 2020 | 03:20 PM

Three drug pushers held with 7kg Hashish

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2020 ) :Muzaffargarh police have arrested three drug pushers in a grand operation in Ali Pur tahsil and recovered seven kilogram of Hashish, police said on Tuesday.

SHO Zahid Leghari, accompanying a police team raided different parts of Seet Pur, a suburban area of Ali Pur city and arrested three drug pushers Zahid, Naseer and Adnan with overall seven kilogram Hashish.

The three accused have been put in the police lock-up after registration of FIR.

