Three Drug Pushers Held With Contraband

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 24th August 2020 | 07:47 PM

Police arrested three drug pushers from various parts of the district and recovered 5 kg narcotics from their possession

OKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2020 ) :Police arrested three drug pushers from various parts of the district and recovered 5 kg narcotics from their possession.

According to police, Sadr Renala Khurd police arrested a notorious drug pusher Imran near Akhtarabad and recovered 2.3 kg hashish from him.

Haveli Lakha police arrested Robina Bibi and Hassan Raza and recovered 3 kg hashish from them.

Cases have been registered against the accused.

