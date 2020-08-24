Three drug pushers held with contraband

Police arrested three drug pushers from various parts of the district and recovered 5 kg narcotics from their possession

OKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2020 ) :Police arrested three drug pushers from various parts of the district and recovered 5 kg narcotics from their possession.

According to police, Sadr Renala Khurd police arrested a notorious drug pusher Imran near Akhtarabad and recovered 2.3 kg hashish from him.

Haveli Lakha police arrested Robina Bibi and Hassan Raza and recovered 3 kg hashish from them.

Cases have been registered against the accused.