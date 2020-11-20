UrduPoint.com
Three Drug Pushers Held With Narcotics

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 17 minutes ago Fri 20th November 2020 | 02:43 PM

Three drug pushers held with narcotics

The police during its ongoing drive against drug pushers on Friday arrested three drug peddlers and recovered narcotics from them

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2020 ) -:The police during its ongoing drive against drug pushers on Friday arrested three drug peddlers and recovered narcotics from them.

The police spokesman informed that, police team of Sahiwal police station, headed by SHO Arif Hussain, conducted raids in Sahiwal city, Vijh village and arrested two notorious drug dealers Usman Muawiya and Nusar Hayyat.

Police recovered 4.48 Kg hashish from their possession while city police team also arrested another drug peddler identified as Riyasat Ali and recovered 1.15 kg heroin from his possession.

Police registered separate cases against the accused and started investigation.

