Three drug pushers held with narcotics in Sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2020 ) :Police on Tuesday claimed to have arrested three drug pushers and recovered narcotics from their possession.

During a drive against drug pushers and criminals, a police team headed by SHO Bhagtawala Police station Muhammad Ilyas conducted a raid at Laluwali and arrested Basit Ali red-handed while selling narcotics and recovered 1.

178 kg hashish from him.

Phularwan police also claimed to have arrested Asad and Ikhlaq Hussain resident of Chak 10-NB and recovered 2.250 kg liquorfrom them.

Cases have been registered against the accused.