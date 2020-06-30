UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Three Drug Pushers Held With Narcotics In Sargodha

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 30th June 2020 | 12:39 PM

Three drug pushers held with narcotics in Sargodha

Police on Tuesday claimed to have arrested three drug pushers and recovered narcotics from their possession

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2020 ) :Police on Tuesday claimed to have arrested three drug pushers and recovered narcotics from their possession.

During a drive against drug pushers and criminals, a police team headed by SHO Bhagtawala Police station Muhammad Ilyas conducted a raid at Laluwali and arrested Basit Ali red-handed while selling narcotics and recovered 1.

178 kg hashish from him.

Phularwan police also claimed to have arrested Asad and Ikhlaq Hussain resident of Chak 10-NB and recovered 2.250 kg liquorfrom them.

Cases have been registered against the accused.

Related Topics

Police Criminals From

Recent Stories

Norwegian Air Scraps 97 Boeing Orders, Claims Comp ..

21 seconds ago

IOK reports another COVID-19 death, toll rises to ..

1 minute ago

Pakistan reports 3,096 more coronavirus recoveries

26 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate President of Congo on Ind ..

26 minutes ago

1942-1943 Battles of Rzhev on WWII Eastern Front

1 minute ago

Protesters Install Guillotine in Front of Amazon C ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.