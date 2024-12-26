Open Menu

Three Drug-pushers Nabbed

Umer Jamshaid Published December 26, 2024 | 04:40 PM

Three drug-pushers nabbed

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2024) Jhawrian Police and Kirana Police arrested two drug-pushers from Jhawrian area and recovered 200 liftres of liquor while Kirana Police nabbed a drug-dealer and recovered 68 litres of liquor.

The drug peddlers were identified as Aslam, Alyas and Nawaz.

Cases were registered against them by the two police stations.

Related Topics

Police From

Recent Stories

Saud bin Saqr receives Uzbekistan's Ambassador

Saud bin Saqr receives Uzbekistan's Ambassador

11 minutes ago
 Ministry of Human Resources organises nationwide N ..

Ministry of Human Resources organises nationwide New Year's Eve celebrations for ..

41 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs orgnaises AEO Connect 2024 forum

Dubai Customs orgnaises AEO Connect 2024 forum

56 minutes ago
 Military court sentences 60 more civilians in May ..

Military court sentences 60 more civilians in May 9 Jinnah House attack case

1 hour ago
 PHC allows bail to Khadija Shah, Rauf Hassan, Naee ..

PHC allows bail to Khadija Shah, Rauf Hassan, Naeem Panjutha and other PTI leade ..

1 hour ago
 Al Wathba Dates Festival to kick off Januaury 10

Al Wathba Dates Festival to kick off Januaury 10

1 hour ago
Babar Azam becomes world’s third batsman to scor ..

Babar Azam becomes world’s third batsman to score 4,000 runs

2 hours ago
 Emirates NBD joins National Incubator Network

Emirates NBD joins National Incubator Network

2 hours ago
 Ma’an, ADCB partner to advance community engagem ..

Ma’an, ADCB partner to advance community engagement, social initiatives

2 hours ago
 Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy named strategic p ..

Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy named strategic partner for 1 Billion Followers ..

2 hours ago
 Dubai Free Zones Council emphasises commitment to ..

Dubai Free Zones Council emphasises commitment to support emirate's economic age ..

2 hours ago
 Mohamed Bin Zayed University for Humanities, Digit ..

Mohamed Bin Zayed University for Humanities, Digital School to advance digital e ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan