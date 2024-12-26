Three drug-pushers nabbed

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2024) Jhawrian Police and Kirana Police arrested two drug-pushers from Jhawrian area and recovered 200 liftres of liquor while Kirana Police nabbed a drug-dealer and recovered 68 litres of liquor.

The drug peddlers were identified as Aslam, Alyas and Nawaz.

Cases were registered against them by the two police stations.