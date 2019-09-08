UrduPoint.com
Three Drug-pushers Rounded Up

Sun 08th September 2019 | 07:40 PM

SIALKOT, Sept 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2019 ) ::The police on Sunday arrested three drug-pushers and recovered 3.990kg charas.

According to police, Badiana police station intercepted Qamar near Jasso Ram village and recovered 1.

520kg hashish while PS Muradpur managed to arrest Ahsan near Gadharay Pulli with 1.250kg chars.

Meanwhile, PS Satra arrested Rustum from Pulli Mokhlar with 1.220kg charas.

The police have registered separate cases against them and started investigations.

