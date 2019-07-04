UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Three Drug-pushers Rounded Up In Sialkot

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 04th July 2019 | 05:17 PM

Three drug-pushers rounded up in Sialkot

Police on Thursday arrested three drug-pushers and recovered 3.325-kg charas from their possessions

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2019 ) : Police on Thursday arrested three drug-pushers and recovered 3.325-kg charas from their possessions.

According to police, Badiana police station, during routine patrolling, intercepted a suspected car without a number-plate near Munjke village.

The police team, headed by Sub-Inspector Javed, arrested three alleged drug-pushers, Zaman, Shakeel and Ramzan -- with 1.105-kg, 1.100-kg and 1.120-kg charas each from them, respectively. Police have registered separate cases and started investigation.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Car Shakeel From

Recent Stories

Assets Declaration Scheme great step to expand rev ..

2 minutes ago

Venezuelans Should Not Become Hostages of National ..

2 minutes ago

Hunt Fails to Rule Out Possibility of Sanctions Ag ..

2 minutes ago

BICON, IdeaGist signs MoU to develop start-up ecos ..

2 minutes ago

UN envoy on migrants criticises 'blindness' of EU ..

4 minutes ago

Man City sign Spain international Rodri for club r ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.