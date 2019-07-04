Three drug-pushers rounded up in Sialkot

Police on Thursday arrested three drug-pushers and recovered 3.325-kg charas from their possessions

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2019 ) : Police on Thursday arrested three drug-pushers and recovered 3.325-kg charas from their possessions.

According to police, Badiana police station, during routine patrolling, intercepted a suspected car without a number-plate near Munjke village.

The police team, headed by Sub-Inspector Javed, arrested three alleged drug-pushers, Zaman, Shakeel and Ramzan -- with 1.105-kg, 1.100-kg and 1.120-kg charas each from them, respectively. Police have registered separate cases and started investigation.