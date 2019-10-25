Three drug pushers rounded up in Sialkot

(@FahadShabbir)

The police on Friday claimed to have arrested three drug pushers and recovered 3.9kg charas

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2019 ) : The police on Friday claimed to have arrested three drug pushers and recovered 3.9kg charas.

According to the police, PS Sabz Pir intercepted Waqas near Kingra village and recovered 1.

36kg hashish while PS Sadr Pasrur arrested Mehmood of Ramkey with 1.290 kg charas.

Meanwhile, PS Sambrial arrested Baber from Ghala Mandi with1.250kg narcotics.

The police registered separate cases against them and started investigations.