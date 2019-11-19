Three drug pushers rounded up in Sialkot

(@FahadShabbir)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2019 ) :The police on Tuesday claimed to have arrested three drug pushers, including a woman , and recovered 4.078kg charas.

According to the police, PS Hajipura, on a tip off, intercepted Irshad Bibi near Chand Chok and recovered 1.718kg.

Meanwhile, the PS Sambrial arrested Mushtaq and Nawaz and recovered 1.250kg and 1.110 kg hashish.

The police registered separate cases against them and started investigations.