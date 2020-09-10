Three drug sellers among six outlaws held

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2020 ) :Police arrested six persons including three drug sellers along with narcotics in separate conducting raids at Sariab area of Quetta on Wednesday.

According to police sources, on special directive of SSP Operation Quetta Tariq Ilahi Mastoi, police team in supervision of SP Sariab Division Zia Mandokhail conducted successful first raid at place of Sariab and apprehended accused Mir Ahmed, Muhammad Gull and Master Abdul Ali.

The police sources said they were involved in crime cases in the area.

Accused Rozi Khan was arrested along with 520 gram chars from Zehri Town in second raid by police. The police team also held accused Muhammad Yousaf with 600 grams in third raid.

Zulfiqa Ali was detained with over 2 kg narcotics by the police team.

They are being interrogated.