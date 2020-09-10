UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Three Drug Sellers Among Six Outlaws Held

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 10th September 2020 | 12:32 AM

Three drug sellers among six outlaws held

Police arrested six persons including three drug sellers along with narcotics in separate conducting raids at Sariab area of Quetta on Wednesday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2020 ) :Police arrested six persons including three drug sellers along with narcotics in separate conducting raids at Sariab area of Quetta on Wednesday.

According to police sources, on special directive of SSP Operation Quetta Tariq Ilahi Mastoi, police team in supervision of SP Sariab Division Zia Mandokhail conducted successful first raid at place of Sariab and apprehended accused Mir Ahmed, Muhammad Gull and Master Abdul Ali.

The police sources said they were involved in crime cases in the area.

Accused Rozi Khan was arrested along with 520 gram chars from Zehri Town in second raid by police. The police team also held accused Muhammad Yousaf with 600 grams in third raid.

Zulfiqa Ali was detained with over 2 kg narcotics by the police team.

They are being interrogated.

Related Topics

Quetta Police From

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohammed chairs Executive Council meeti ..

4 minutes ago

Emirates adds Moscow to its growing network

19 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Zayed checks on conditions of victims o ..

1 hour ago

UAE-KSA Real Estate - Post - COVID-19 conference c ..

2 hours ago

Department of Community Development checks up on g ..

2 hours ago

Coalition forces intercept, destroy Houthi-launche ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.