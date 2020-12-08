Three drug smugglers held; 24 kg hashish recovered

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2020 ) :Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) of Islamabad Police has arrested three drug smugglers and recovered a total of 24 Kilograms hashish and 1060 gram Ice from their possession, a police spokesman said.

According to details, a team headed by DSP Hakim Khan nabbed three drug smugglers during checking in different areas and recovered a total of 24 kilogram hashish and 1060 gram Ice from their possession. They have been identified as Khuram Masih, Saleem and Ameer Rehman while further investigation was underway from them after registering cases.

DIG (Operations) has appreciated this performance and directed all police officials to remain vigilant in their respective areas and ensure arrest of those involved in ugly business of drug pushing.