UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Three Drug Smugglers Held; 24 Kg Hashish Recovered

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Tue 08th December 2020 | 06:40 PM

Three drug smugglers held; 24 kg hashish recovered

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2020 ) :Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) of Islamabad Police has arrested three drug smugglers and recovered a total of 24 Kilograms hashish and 1060 gram Ice from their possession, a police spokesman said.

According to details, a team headed by DSP Hakim Khan nabbed three drug smugglers during checking in different areas and recovered a total of 24 kilogram hashish and 1060 gram Ice from their possession. They have been identified as Khuram Masih, Saleem and Ameer Rehman while further investigation was underway from them after registering cases.

DIG (Operations) has appreciated this performance and directed all police officials to remain vigilant in their respective areas and ensure arrest of those involved in ugly business of drug pushing.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Business CIA All From

Recent Stories

Forbes' Asia 100 Digital stars list mentions Mahi ..

36 minutes ago

Expert-led workshops at SEF 2020 cultivate more im ..

46 minutes ago

The Arts Councils who are not working for the prom ..

50 minutes ago

Nawaz Sharif suggests all resignations be submitte ..

60 minutes ago

10,000 news items in over a dozen languages appear ..

1 hour ago

SEC approves draft contract for organising sale in ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.