Three drug traffickers arrested in sialkot

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2021 ) :-:The police claimed on Wednesday to have arrested three drugs traffickers in the district and recovered 15kg hashish from them.

According to the police, officials conducted a raid and arrested Razia Bibi, Muzamil Ejaz and Zainul Abideen.

During interrogation, 15kg hashish were recovered from their possession.

The police registered separate cases against them.