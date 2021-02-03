Three Drug Traffickers Arrested In Sialkot
Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 03rd February 2021 | 04:22 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2021 ) :-:The police claimed on Wednesday to have arrested three drugs traffickers in the district and recovered 15kg hashish from them.
According to the police, officials conducted a raid and arrested Razia Bibi, Muzamil Ejaz and Zainul Abideen.
During interrogation, 15kg hashish were recovered from their possession.
The police registered separate cases against them.