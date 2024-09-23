Three Drug Traffickers Held
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 23, 2024 | 06:10 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2024) Police have nabbed three drug traffickers and seized contraband from their possession on Monday.
Police sources said that police teams during a crackdown on drug peddlers held an accused Shafique red handed with 400 grams of hashish.
Mansoorabad police arrested drug peddler Shan Ali and recovered 1.72kg hashish from his custody. Kotwali police apprehended one Awais with 25 liters of liquor.
Separate cases have been registered against all accused.
