Three Drug Traffickers Held
Sumaira FH Published September 25, 2024 | 05:30 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2024) Police claimed on Wednesday to have nabbed three drug traffickers
including a woman and seized contraband from their possession.
A team of Buchiana police station arrested a drug peddler woman
Saima Rani with 2.
1kg hashish.
Millat Town police arrested Shahbaz red-handed with 1.2kg hashish
while Ghulam Muhammad Abad police apprehended Tariq and
recovered 1.2 kg Bhikhi from his possession.
Cases have been registered against the accused.
