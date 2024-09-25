Three drug traffickers held

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2024) Police claimed on Wednesday to have nabbed three drug traffickers

including a woman and seized contraband from their possession.

A team of Buchiana police station arrested a drug peddler woman

Saima Rani with 2.

1kg hashish.

Millat Town police arrested Shahbaz red-handed with 1.2kg hashish

while Ghulam Muhammad Abad police apprehended Tariq and

recovered 1.2 kg Bhikhi from his possession.

Cases have been registered against the accused.