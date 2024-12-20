Three drug traffickers held

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2024) Police held three people and seized huge quantities of contrabands from their possession during the last 12 hours.

A police report said here Friday that CIA police Iqbal Town Division, on a tip-off, raided and arrested three drug traffickers including Qasim Ali, Babar Ali and Muhammad Salman.

Police recovered 11.7kg hashish and 1.1 kg heroin from their possession.

A case has been registered against the accused at Kurr police station.