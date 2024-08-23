Three drug traffickers held with 17kg hashish, 2kg ICE

Local police thwarted an attempt by drug traffickers to supply narcotics substances into the city of saints and arrested three alleged drug traffickers in an operation yielding recovery of 17 kilogram hashish and two kilogram ICE, police said on Friday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2024) Local police thwarted an attempt by drug traffickers to supply narcotics substances into the city of saints and arrested three alleged drug traffickers in an operation yielding recovery of 17 kilogram hashish and two kilogram ICE, police said on Friday.

In response to standing instructions from CPO Sadiq Ali, Delhi gate police planned two raid on a tip-off and stopped a jeep at Maswan Chowk. However, driver Ashfaq Mara escaped soon after noticing police while throwing his bag away but the second accused Ubaid was apprehended.

Police recovered 10 kilogram hashish and two kilogram ICE from Ubaid while another three kilogram hashish was recovered from the driver’s bag.

In another operation, police arrested a drug trafficker Waseem from Manzoorabad Chowk and recovered three kilogram of hashish from his possession. Moreover, another accused Ghulam Yasin was also arrested and 1100 gram of hashish was recovered, police spokesman said.