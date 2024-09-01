Three drugs dealers held, over 3 kg drugs recovered in DI Khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2024) The district police have arrested three accused and recovered over 3.2 kilograms of narcotics during ongoing crackdown against drug dealers in the limits of City Police Station on Sunday.

According to police spokesman, the operations are underway against anti-social elements across the district under the supervision of District Police Officer (DPO) Nasir Mehmood.

As part of such operations, a team of City police station led by SDPO City Circle Muhammad Adnan along with SHO Zeshan Iqbal Khan arrested three drug dealers in different operations.

Police arrested the accused drug dealer Bilal son of Abdul Aziz and recovered 2500 grams of hashish from him.

In another action, Ghulam Rasool son of Muhammad Farooq was arrested with recovery of 395 grams of Ice drug and Muhammad Umar son of Ali with 350 grams of Ice drugs.

The police registered separate cases against the arrested accused and launched further investigation.