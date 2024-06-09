Open Menu

Three Drugs Dealers Held, Over 5 Kg Drugs Recovered In DI Khan

Muhammad Irfan Published June 09, 2024 | 04:00 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2024) The district police have arrested three accused and recovered over five kilograms of narcotics during the ongoing crackdown against drug dealers in the area.

According to the police spokesman, the operations were underway against anti-social elements across the district under the supervision of District Police Officer (DPO) Nasir Mehmood.

As part of such operations, a team of Cantt police station led by SDPO City Circle Muhammad Adnan along with SHO Arslan Khan arrested three drug dealers in different operations.

The police arrested accused drug dealer Muhammad Zar Ali Shah, alias Noora, son of Mir Syed Ali Shah, and recovered 4635 grams of hashish from him. 

In another action, Adnan Ali, son of Mirza Khan, and Muhammad Nadeem, son of Muhammad Ibrahim, were arrested with the recovery of 210 grams and 290 grams of heroin, respectively.

Police have registered separate cases against each of the arrested accused and started further investigation.

