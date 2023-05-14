Three drugs peddler arrested, drugs recovered

(@FahadShabbir)

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2023 ) :Police during a crackdown against the anti-social elements involved in the sale of contraband, arrested three drug peddlers including one female and recovered a huge quantity of drugs from their possession.

According to a Police spokesman, Sadar Wah police recovered 02 kg 220 grams of hashish from accused Nabila Bibi, Wah Cantt police recovered 02 kg 50 grams of hashish from accused Bhai Khan. Taxila police recovered 01 kg 150 grams of hashish from accused Rashid, and 01 kg 350 grams of hashish from accused Umar Mumtaz.

Separate cases were registered against the accused under the Anti-Narcotic Force Act, 1997.

Further investigation was underway.